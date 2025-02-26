Ndwm LLC Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Ndwm LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 0.3% of Ndwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ndwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $328,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $161.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.71 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.67.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

