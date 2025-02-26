NCP Inc. Invests $37,000 in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

NCP Inc. purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Luan Pham sold 33,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,010,851.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,078.12. The trade was a 63.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Wager sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,175.90. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BYRN opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $597.20 million, a PE ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

