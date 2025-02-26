NCP Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

NCP Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 0.8% of NCP Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NCP Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $178.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.98 and a 200-day moving average of $164.55. The company has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $208.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

