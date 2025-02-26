NCP Inc. Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

NCP Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. NCP Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its holdings in General Motors by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 90,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,865,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 514,080 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after purchasing an additional 62,995 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in General Motors by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in General Motors by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,901 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.