National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.300-2.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.56.

Shares of NSA stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.23. The company had a trading volume of 560,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.03. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. Equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

