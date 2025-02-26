National Pension Service Sells 1,678,134 Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

National Pension Service cut its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,631,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678,134 shares during the quarter. Invesco MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 78.83% of Invesco MSCI USA ETF worth $4,159,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBUS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 405,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 26,605.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PBUS opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $28.08.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1871 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

