National Pension Service Purchases 197,945 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,232,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,945 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.25% of Altria Group worth $221,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,849,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Altria Group by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Altria Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 342,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after buying an additional 70,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.82. The firm has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

