National Pension Service Has $757.48 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

National Pension Service reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849,838 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 18,530 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.7% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. National Pension Service owned about 0.20% of Netflix worth $757,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 649 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $977.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $418.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $943.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $826.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

View Our Latest Report on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,220 shares of company stock worth $289,856,164. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.