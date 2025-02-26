National Pension Service Has $283 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 64,869 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.19% of Honeywell International worth $282,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $212.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.48 and its 200 day moving average is $215.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

