National Pension Service Acquires 1,943,411 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,943,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943,411 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.22% of Palantir Technologies worth $373,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,233,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average is $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.10 billion, a PE ratio of 462.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $125.41.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,996,000.59. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $1,997,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,128,019.74. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,719,783 shares of company stock worth $477,414,743. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Argus cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.21.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

