National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.18, Zacks reports. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 24.65%.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.95. The stock had a trading volume of 85,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $100.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.19 and its 200 day moving average is $92.49.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.8104 per share. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 41.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTIOF shares. Cibc World Mkts cut National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

