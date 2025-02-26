National Bank Holdings Co. (NBHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

National Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years. National Bank has a payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Bank to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $43.76. National Bank has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.85.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBHC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of National Bank from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Hovde Group cut shares of National Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

