Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Natera by 205.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,800,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,481 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its position in Natera by 112.0% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 782,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,343,000 after purchasing an additional 413,468 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,099,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,958,000 after purchasing an additional 328,375 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 687,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,304,000 after purchasing an additional 272,361 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,340,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,119,000 after purchasing an additional 269,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Stock Down 1.5 %

NTRA stock opened at $156.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.64 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.71 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Natera news, insider John Fesko sold 663 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $117,861.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,739,941.88. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total value of $233,416.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,487,139.84. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 295,772 shares of company stock worth $49,741,699 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $132.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTRA

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.