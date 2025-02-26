MUSE ENT NFT Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $72.29 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 107.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000,000 tokens. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.0021575 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $72.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

