Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Announces Earnings Results

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.61%.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:MURGY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. 263,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,813. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $11.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MURGY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.