Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 12521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

MNRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Monro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $559.45 million, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Monro had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Monro’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Monro by 30.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

