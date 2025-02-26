MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $436.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $376.14 and a 1-year high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.