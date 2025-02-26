MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HACK stock opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

