MONECO Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,906 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,906 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Flex by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $2,162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,262.50. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,456.14. The trade was a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

