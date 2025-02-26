MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 113 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $462.99 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $499.87. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $468.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.04.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.23.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

