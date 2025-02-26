Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.81.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Get Our Latest Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.