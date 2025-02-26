Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.17.

NYSE MOH opened at $307.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.32 and a twelve month high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

