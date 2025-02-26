MMCAP International Inc. SPC Sells 395,000 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC reduced its position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,736,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,000 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.45% of Cronos Group worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 380,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 159,575 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 119.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 22,628 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $140,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Stock Performance

CRON stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Cronos Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $722.98 million, a PE ratio of -14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.