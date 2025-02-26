MMCAP International Inc. SPC Purchases Shares of 311,960 Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 311,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.19% of Integra Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 9,190,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 386,675 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,411,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 731,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the third quarter worth $1,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ITRG opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Integra Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITRG shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Integra Resources from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark upgraded Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

