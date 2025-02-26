Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.64. 2,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Mitsui Fudosan Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.