MISUMI Group (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Shares Down 7.3% – What’s Next?

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report) dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 1,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 13,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

MISUMI Group Stock Down 7.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27.

About MISUMI Group

(Get Free Report)

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MISUMI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MISUMI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.