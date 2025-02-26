Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Insider Rosemary Hartnett Purchases 15,000 Shares

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR – Get Free Report) insider Rosemary Hartnett acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.16 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,400.00 ($20,636.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mirvac Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.00%.

Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we’ve dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high-quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.

