Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 1.1 %

TIGO opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.18. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35.

Millicom International Cellular Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Millicom International Cellular’s payout ratio is presently 106.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TIGO shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Further Reading

