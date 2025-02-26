Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 1.1 %
TIGO opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.18. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35.
Millicom International Cellular Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Millicom International Cellular’s payout ratio is presently 106.38%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
