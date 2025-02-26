MiL.k Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. MiL.k has a market cap of $83.25 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MiL.k has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MiL.k token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88,550.73 or 0.99884943 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,151.26 or 0.99434338 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k launched on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,516,683 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k (MLK) is a blockchain platform that integrates customers from different service industries through tokenizing mileage points. It enables users to trade these points interchangeably, making transactions more secure and reliable. The platform utilizes two types of tokens: Brand Tokens (tokenized mileage points from service companies) and $MLK, the platform’s cryptocurrency. Users can earn $MLK by selling their Brand Tokens, purchase it from crypto exchanges, or receive it through transfers. The platform operates on Luniverse’s BaaS platform with main and side chains using Hyperledger Fabric for better performance and stability.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

