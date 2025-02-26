MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40, Zacks reports. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 37.05%.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Down 1.7 %

MFIC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. 606,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,433. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $16.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MFIC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

