MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) rose 1.5% on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $258.28 and last traded at $254.38. Approximately 5,878,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 16,764,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.51.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. Compass Point raised shares of MicroStrategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $536.90.

The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.98 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.85.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 855.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

