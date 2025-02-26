MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,360 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 1,291 shares.The stock last traded at $62.43 and had previously closed at $60.44.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

