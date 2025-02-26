MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.17, but opened at $13.40. MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 210 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27.

About MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

