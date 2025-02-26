MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.450-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.0 million-$540.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $593.0 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGPI. TD Cowen cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MGP Ingredients from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm cut their price target on MGP Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MGPI

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $92.52.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 14.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.98%.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.