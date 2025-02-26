MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08, Zacks reports. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 14.44%. MGP Ingredients updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.450-2.750 EPS.
MGP Ingredients Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of MGPI stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 419,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 1.94. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $92.52.
MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.98%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MGP Ingredients Company Profile
MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.
