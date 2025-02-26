Metal Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.30 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Metal has a market cap of $74.30 million and $1.47 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86,842.06 or 0.99977113 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86,649.91 or 0.99755894 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 84,015,543 tokens. The official message board for Metal is metall2.com/news. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metal_l2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is metall2.com.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

