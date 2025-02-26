Meritage Hospitality Group (MHGU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter.

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance

MHGU opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.26. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $101.43 million, a P/E ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

