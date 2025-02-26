Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.580-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,680. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $111.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. Research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.80.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

