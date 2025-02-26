Mengis Capital Management Inc. Invests $128,000 in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,017.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 49,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

KYN stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $13.69.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

In other news, EVP Harrison James Little purchased 5,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

