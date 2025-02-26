Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLCO. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down from $9.60) on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

