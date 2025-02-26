ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 14.36 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. ME Group International had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 17.39%.

ME Group International Stock Performance

Shares of LON MEGP opened at GBX 218.85 ($2.77) on Wednesday. ME Group International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 155.20 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.50 ($2.98). The company has a market cap of £831.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 210.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 206.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEGP. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on ME Group International from GBX 203 ($2.57) to GBX 235 ($2.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.42) price objective on shares of ME Group International in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

About ME Group International

ME Group International plc (LSE: MEGP) operates, sells and services a wide range of instant-service vending equipment, primarily aimed at the consumer market.

The Group operates vending units across 18 countries and its technological innovation is focused on four principal areas:

• Photo.ME – Photobooths and integrated biometric

identification solutions

• Wash.ME – Unattended laundry services and launderettes

• Print.ME – High-quality digital printing kiosks

• Feed.ME – Vending equipment for the food service market

In addition, the Group operates other vending equipment such as children’s rides, amusement machines, and business service equipment.

Whilst the Group both sells and services this equipment, the majority of units are owned, operated and maintained by the Group.

