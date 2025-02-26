McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 952,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,123 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.75% of McKesson worth $542,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,557,000 after acquiring an additional 438,423 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in McKesson by 55.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,189,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,048,000 after purchasing an additional 425,875 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in McKesson by 126.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 574,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,903,000 after purchasing an additional 321,119 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in McKesson by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,606,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,943,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,175,000 after buying an additional 138,685 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total value of $331,645.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,890.56. This trade represents a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at $41,820,952.50. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,268 shares of company stock valued at $11,536,378 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $626.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $591.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.