Matson (NYSE:MATX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.60, Zacks reports. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%.

Matson Stock Performance

MATX traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,241. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.46 and its 200-day moving average is $141.01. Matson has a 52 week low of $100.50 and a 52 week high of $169.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MATX shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Matson in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

