Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38, Zacks reports. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

Masimo Price Performance

MASI opened at $169.54 on Wednesday. Masimo has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $184.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.40.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

