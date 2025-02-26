Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Shayne & Jacobs LLC

Shayne & Jacobs LLC lowered its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Shayne & Jacobs LLC owned about 0.06% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VAC. StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.88.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of VAC stock opened at $85.51 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $108.57. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.04.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also

