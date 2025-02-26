Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INR. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of INR stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

In other Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN news, Director Steven D. Gray bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Company Profile

Further Reading

