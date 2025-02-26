Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Marine Petroleum Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 43.6% per year over the last three years.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MARPS stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.26. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 63.85% and a net margin of 63.53%. The business had revenue of $170 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

