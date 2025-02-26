Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s current price.

MFI has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.08.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MFI

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Up 4.0 %

About Maple Leaf Foods

MFI stock traded up C$0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.55. 401,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.29, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$19.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.96.

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.