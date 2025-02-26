Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s current price.
MFI has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.08.
Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.
