Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 77.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

MAIN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.62. 343,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,400. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

