Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Takes $316,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

